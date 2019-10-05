Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 76,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $556.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 30.27%. Analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.