Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOCH. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a f rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $193.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,117.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,027. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,150. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 539.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 106.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.