Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. 395,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.781 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 642,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,458,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,162,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,968,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

