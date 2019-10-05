Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 812,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,677. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,426,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,596,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,851,000 after buying an additional 1,716,198 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,902,000 after buying an additional 1,177,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,984,000 after buying an additional 928,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

