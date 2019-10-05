Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BWFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 13,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,258. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.38. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $48,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $58,162.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 325.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

