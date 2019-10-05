Barclays Downgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.