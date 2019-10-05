Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $260.32 million and $29.15 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Zebpay, ChaoEX and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,338,750,672 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, BitBay, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, WazirX, Koinex, Livecoin, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Cobinhood, IDCM, AirSwap, CPDAX, Ethfinex, Upbit, Poloniex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Liqui, DDEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Kyber Network, Zebpay, GOPAX, ZB.COM and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

