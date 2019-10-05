Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 79.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,554 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 47.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Baxter International by 138.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Baxter International by 12.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $86.11. 586,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,716. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.