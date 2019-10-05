Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Bank of America raised Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,669. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. Bayer has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

