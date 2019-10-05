Beacon (BECN) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $111,805.00 and $19.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00640515 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00025542 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004255 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000408 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,318,426 coins and its circulating supply is 9,993,075 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

