Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 273,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

In related news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares in the company, valued at $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Belden by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 338,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Belden by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Belden by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Belden by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

