BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 797,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,263. BGC Partners has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in BGC Partners by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

