BidaskClub Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Hold

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 975 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $62,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $1,838,930. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

