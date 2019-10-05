Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BGFV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 99,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,300. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

