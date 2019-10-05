BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIOS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered BioScrip from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioScrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioScrip has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 728,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,902. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $410.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.73 million. Analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter worth $2,275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 121.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 417,806 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,168,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 407,422 shares during the last quarter. Venor Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 3.4% in the second quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

