BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ BSGM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 32,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 376.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 760.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

