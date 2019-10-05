Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $42,742.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,060,938 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

