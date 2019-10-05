Bitcoin Interest Trading Up 21.8% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $921,563.00 and approximately $381.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00454951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00098119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00043934 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002866 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000983 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

