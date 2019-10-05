BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) versus Hennessy Advisors (OTCMKTS:HNNA) Head-To-Head Comparison

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BKF Capital Group and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Hennessy Advisors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.49 $20.61 million N/A N/A

Hennessy Advisors has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A 21.42% 18.93% Hennessy Advisors 26.84% 16.61% 11.25%

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BKF Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats BKF Capital Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

