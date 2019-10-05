Blacer Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00640610 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026424 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004319 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000414 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

