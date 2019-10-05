Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BKH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 213,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $82.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $579,825.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,806 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,431.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,916 shares of company stock worth $2,166,202. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

