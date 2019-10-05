Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. 183,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

