Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Reduced by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,576,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,050,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 982,153 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,941,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 3,516,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,356,386. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

