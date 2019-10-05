Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. S&P Equity Research lowered Blackstone Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities lowered Blackstone Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 6,497,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $794,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

