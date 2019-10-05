Block Array (ARY) Reaches One Day Volume of $890.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Block Array has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One Block Array token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a market cap of $50,568.00 and $890.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block Array alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038732 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.79 or 0.05472825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001109 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block Array Profile

ARY is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.