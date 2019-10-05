Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $48,355.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.