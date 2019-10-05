Blocknet Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00012966 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $15,541.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,186,626 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.