Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.51.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,193. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $33,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

