Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Synacor (OTCMKTS:SYNC) Financial Analysis

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Sphere and Synacor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Synacor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Synacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Synacor $143.88 million 0.36 -$7.55 million ($0.13) -10.92

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synacor.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Synacor -5.28% -10.63% -5.81%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synacor has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Synacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synacor beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

