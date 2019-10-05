BlueCoin (BLU) Price Down 0.3% This Week

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. BlueCoin has a market cap of $141,238.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00853373 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

