Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Cut by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 3.1% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.80. The stock had a trading volume of 982,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.31 and its 200 day moving average is $362.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.