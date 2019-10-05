Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 100,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,109. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 61.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 204,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

