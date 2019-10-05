BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 122.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,091,000 after buying an additional 430,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 162,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

