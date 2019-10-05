BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

BNTGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,563. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

