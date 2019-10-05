Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BWB. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 129,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,103. The company has a market cap of $335.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 466.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 139.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 178,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.