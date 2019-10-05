Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgford Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

BRID stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 40,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44.

In other news, Treasurer Debra Aileen Dealcuaz sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $74,585.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Bridgford sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $117,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $105,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 71,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

