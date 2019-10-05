Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Conor Murphy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $991,180. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

