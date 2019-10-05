Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 760,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myles Lambert bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $102,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 726.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

