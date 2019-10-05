Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $153.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

