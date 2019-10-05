Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.73 Million

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce sales of $12.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $26.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $32.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.11 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $32.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million.

SRRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $2,570,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 289,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 33,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.04. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.