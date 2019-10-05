Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.73 Million

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce sales of $12.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $26.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $32.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.11 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $32.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million.

SRRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $2,570,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 289,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 33,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.04. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

