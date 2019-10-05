Brokerages Expect AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 4.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALOT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Richard S. Warzala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $33,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,968.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 1,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 380,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AstroNova by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in AstroNova by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALOT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.47. 33,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

