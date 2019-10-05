Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONE. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,297,000 after acquiring an additional 297,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,467,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,860,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.35. 1,044,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

