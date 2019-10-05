Brokerages Set $11.75 Target Price for CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CHF Solutions an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CHFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 42,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.28.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.47). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 306.81% and a negative return on equity of 193.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

