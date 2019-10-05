Brokerages Set New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 21,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.48.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. New Age Beverages’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $262,750. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 3,494,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 928,126 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 362,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

