Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $1.31

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RGLS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 15,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.89. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,704 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.