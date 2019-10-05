Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target at C$34.50

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.50.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.29. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$29.19 and a 52-week high of C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

