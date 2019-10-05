Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,602.86

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,602.86 ($20.94).

SN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 1,830 ($23.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,884 ($24.62). 4,074,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,928.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,719.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.