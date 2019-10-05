Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Brown-Forman from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of BF.B traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 1,110,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,548. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $65.83.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

