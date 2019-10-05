Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,336. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

