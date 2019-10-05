Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,032.08 ($26.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Burberry Group to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Brown bought 1,524 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

Shares of BRBY traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,040 ($26.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,996.12.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.